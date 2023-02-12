AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

