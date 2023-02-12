AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$11.10 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AbbVie

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 20.1% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

