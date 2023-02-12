Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.12 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $77.12 million and $2.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00045322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12822832 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,571,356.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.