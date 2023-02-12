Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $188.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

