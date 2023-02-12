Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Insider Transactions at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

