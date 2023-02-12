ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.0% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.