Adshares Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $399,829.85 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002009 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,612 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.