Adshares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $391,824.29 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.09 million and approximately $391,824.29 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,612 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

