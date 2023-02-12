Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

