Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00228065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00106773 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00062412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

