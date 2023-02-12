Aion Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00222515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00105425 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

