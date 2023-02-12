Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at €113.74 ($122.30) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.83.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

