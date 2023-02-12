Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 208.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.