Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.11 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.