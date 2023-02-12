Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.12 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $54.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00083364 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00062953 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025356 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004004 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000241 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,648,994 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,450,835 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
