Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.12 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $54.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00083364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025356 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,648,994 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,450,835 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

