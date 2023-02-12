Algorand Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $55.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00083038 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00063432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010718 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024764 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Algorand Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,649,223 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,451,064 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
