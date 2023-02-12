Algorand Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $55.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00063432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,649,223 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,451,064 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

