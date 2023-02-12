Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market cap of C$220.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.