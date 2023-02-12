Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 1,132.11% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. On average, analysts expect Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

