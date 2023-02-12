Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Featured Stories

