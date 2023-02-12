Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.
Featured Stories
