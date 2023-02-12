Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. Allot Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

