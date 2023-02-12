Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,915 shares of company stock worth $8,000,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altair Engineering by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,890 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,449 shares of the software’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

