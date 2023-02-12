Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of AAMC opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

