Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,041,000 after buying an additional 148,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

