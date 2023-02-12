Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.
Ameren Stock Performance
Ameren stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,041,000 after buying an additional 148,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.