AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Sells $889,888.02 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lazarus Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.6 %

ABC opened at $159.03 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

