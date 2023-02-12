Amgen One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,641.58 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $26,641.58 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10009059 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,792.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

