Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00017522 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $58.24 million and $1.38 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

