Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00017522 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $58.24 million and $1.38 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00432287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.36 or 0.28635497 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
