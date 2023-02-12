Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $182.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

