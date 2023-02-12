Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $77.41

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.8 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

