Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $43.36

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insmed Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Institutional Trading of Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,928,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

