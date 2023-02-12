Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $19.24

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom



Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.



