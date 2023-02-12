Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $58.67

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 857,481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,396,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

