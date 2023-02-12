Analyzing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% Paycom Software 20.46% 25.62% 6.22%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 13.48 $52.45 million $0.10 433.50 Paycom Software $1.38 billion 13.84 $195.96 million $4.85 65.38

This table compares Dynatrace and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 13 0 2.68 Paycom Software 1 3 9 0 2.62

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $387.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Dynatrace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.