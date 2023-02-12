Analyzing Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59% Nevro -2.01% -40.89% -20.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vapotherm and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vapotherm and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80 Nevro 4 7 3 0 1.93

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 400.42%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Nevro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.24 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.23 Nevro $386.90 million 3.34 -$131.36 million ($0.33) -110.54

Vapotherm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

