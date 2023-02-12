Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.67.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

