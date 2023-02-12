Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.67.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
