Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,304.49

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $33,304.49 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00045590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.84571095 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $29,837.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

