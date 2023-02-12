Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0932 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Ardor has a market cap of $93.11 million and $2.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00080417 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061378 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010151 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025515 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003933 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001845 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
