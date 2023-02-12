Ardor Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $96.24 million and $1.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00082868 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00063172 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010604 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00025221 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003995 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.