Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($107.53) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $148.68.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

