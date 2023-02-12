Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 78,465 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

