Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.