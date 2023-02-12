Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 4,427 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,018,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 239.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares India 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.