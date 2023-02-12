Arweave Market Cap Reaches $386.14 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $386.14 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00052899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,858.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00571985 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00188292 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001007 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
