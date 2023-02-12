ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ASX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASE Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

