ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
ASE Technology Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ASX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
