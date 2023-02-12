Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 405 ($4.87) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Ashtead Technology Price Performance
Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 320 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,555.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashtead Technology has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 346.70 ($4.17).
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Technology
About Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.
