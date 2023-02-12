ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($349.46) to €300.00 ($322.58) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($407.53) to €368.00 ($395.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $344.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.78. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $381.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

