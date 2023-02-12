Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after buying an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

