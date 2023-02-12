AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.