AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

