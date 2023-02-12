Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,808,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 9,951,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

