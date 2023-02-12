Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,525,453.26 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,916,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $352.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

