AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T opened at $19.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

